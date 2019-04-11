Airbus says Zephyr test flight for UK Ministry of Defence was "interrupted"

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE April 11 (Reuters) - Airbus SE said on Thursday that a test flight of its Zephyr solar-electric powered surveillance and communications drone in Australia for the U.K. Ministry of Defence was “interrupted” due to adverse weather conditions last month.

The Australian newspaper on Thursday reported the drone was believed to have crashed during a test flight after suffering a mishap after take off, citing unnamed sources.

An Airbus spokeswoman said the flight was “interrupted earlier than planned due to adverse weather conditions.”

“We are working hard on preparing for the next trial,” she said, declining to provide more details. (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Sonali Paul; writing by Jamie Freed; editing by Darren Schuettler)