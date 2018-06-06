FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 6, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Air China, Air Canada to sign joint venture agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd and Air Canada on Wednesday said they will sign a joint venture agreement, marking the Chinese state airline’s first such deal with a North American carrier.

The companies made the announcement in statements handed out before an event in Beijing. Air Canada previously said it expected the deal to be wrapped up in spring.

The two carriers already have agreements to codeshare and allow passengers to use each other’s lounges, but a full joint-venture would expand such collaboration. Air Canada has said this would help it compete more “aggressively”. (Reporting by Philip Wen; Writing by Brenda Goh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.