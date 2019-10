MONTREAL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Tuesday reported a 5.7% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower fuel costs and higher airfare in the wake of Boeing’s 737 MAX groundings that has constrained capacity.

Canada’s largest carrier’ adjusted net income rose to C$613 million, or C$2.27 per share, in the third quarter, from C$580 million, or C$ 2.10 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)