Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
November 6, 2019 / 11:19 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Aircraft lessor Aircastle to be acquired in a $2.4 bln deal

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Aircastle is being acquired in a deal valued at $2.4 billion, not for $2.4 billion)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Aircastle Ltd said on Wednesday affiliates of Japan-based Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Company had offered to buy the aircraft lessor in a deal valued at $2.4 billion.

The companies have offered $32 in cash per Aircastle share.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, Aircastle said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
