Airlines

French state will continue to support Air France KLM if needed -govt spokesman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The French government will continue to support Air France KLM if necessary, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal, who was holding a press conference following a cabinet meeting, had been asked about a report that Air France-KLM was discussing plans to raise another 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) from its two government shareholders and other investors.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens

