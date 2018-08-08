Air France KLM's July traffic figures rise from last year

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Air France KLM, which has been hunting for a new boss after costly strikes caused the departure of its previous chief executive, reported higher traffic figures for July from a year ago.

The airline said the group overall - including the Air France KLM, HOP and Transavia brands - carried 9.8 million passengers in July, up 1.7 percent from last year.

Overall traffic figures were up 1.9 percent, while the load factor - a measure of how full are an airline’s planes - edged up by 0.1 percentage point.

Air France KLM has been seeking a new boss to fill the gap left by the abrupt departure of Jean-Marc Janaillac in May, after staff rejected a pay proposal aimed at ending strikes.

Earlier this month, the company reported strong second-quarter sales and beat profit expectations in spite of the strikes that have so far cost it 335 million euros ($389.3 million).

The French government has a stake of about 14 percent in Air France-KLM, while Delta Airlines and China Eastern Airlines each hold 8.8 percent. ($1 = 0.8604 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)