Air France KLM's June passenger traffic rises from year ago

PARIS, July 9 (Reuters) - Air France KLM, which has been battling with disruption caused by strikes and uncertainty over its management structure, reported higher passenger traffic for June on Monday.

The company said the group overall - comprising the Air France KLM, Hop! and Transavia networks - carried a total of 9.3 million passengers in June, up 3.7 percent from a year ago.

The overall load factor, a measure of the extent to which an airline has filled its planes, rose to 89.3 percent in June from 87.7 percent last year, it said.

Air France KLM said last month that its search for a new chief executive was continuing, adding it hoped to reach a decision “as quickly as possible”, in the backdrop of concerns by some shareholders over the process.

The airline has been hunting for a new boss to fill a gap left by the abrupt departure of Jean-Marc Janaillac in May after staff rejected a pay proposal aimed at ending a series of strikes that have resulted in heavy losses. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)