IAG CEO: new Air France-KLM transatlantic pact good for consolidation

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - A new transatlantic pact between Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic is positive for the industry because it drives much needed consolidation, the CEO of British Airways owner IAG said on Friday.

The three unveiled plans on Thursday to combine two overlapping transatlantic joint ventures. The pact involves Air France-KLM taking a stake in Virgin Atlantic.

"Generally it's a positive because it does boost the consolidation, and gets it moving forward," IAG's Willie Walsh, who has often spoken out in favour of consolidation in the highly fragmented airline industry, told analysts.

Walsh had earlier said it was too early to say what the impact on IAG would be, and that it would likely make little difference to the industry. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)