Air France KLM October passenger traffic figures edge down from year ago

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Air France KLM posted a slight dip in its October passenger traffic figures compared to a year ago.

The Franco-Dutch airline said on Tuesday it had carried a total number of 9.2 million passengers last month, down 0.1% from last year.

After a wave of Air France strikes that cost 335 million euros ($373 million) in 2018, the airline group has stabilised under Chief Executive Ben Smith thanks to union deals that have increased both wage costs and operating flexibility.