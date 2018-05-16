Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department told airlines on Tuesday that they must continue to allow the transport of the most common service animals, but said it was asking for public comment about amending its existing regulations.

The department said in a statement that it “wants to ensure that individuals with disabilities can continue using their service animals while also helping to ensure that the fraudulent use of other animals not qualified as service animals is deterred.” (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)