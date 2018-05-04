UPDATE 1-Brussels Airlines pilots call for strike from May 11

(Updates with union representative)

BRUSSELS, May 4 (Reuters) - Pilots of Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines plan to go on strike from May 11 in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The unions of pilots formally notified the airline of its intention on Friday, although there will be talks between Brussels Airlines and union representatives on Monday, the airline and a union representative said.

“We have been in talks for a few weeks. For Monday and also after Monday there are meetings planned,” a Brussels Airlines spokeswoman said. “We hope that we can find a solution to prevent a possible strike.”

Pilots want a pay hike, a better work-life balance, improved career prospects and the possibility of earlier retirement and voted 80 percent in favour of a strike.

Filip Lemberechts of the ACLVB union said many of the concerns related to Brussels Airlines future as part of Lufthansa’s budget brand Eurowings.

“What will happen to Brussels Airlines for medium- and long-haul flights, what is the position of Brussels... As long as there is uncertainty, people are worried,” he said.

Lufthansa, which took control of the Belgian national flag carrier in 2016, earlier this year appointed a new chief executive officer and chief operating officer at the airline.

The German company plans to use Brussels Airlines to expand long-haul operations for its Eurowings budget brand out of Duesseldorf. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)