SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to cancel an additional fee for international flights soon via presidential decree, the Infrastructure Ministry confirmed on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the cancellation of the fee will be included in a group of measures to stimulate tourism. Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio de Freitas told reporters earier on Monday that there were plans to cancel the $18 fee. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi)