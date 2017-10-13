New airline Level's fleet to reach 30 aircraft by 2022 - IAG CEO

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - IAG’s new long-haul low-cost airline Level will have a fleet of 30 aircraft by 2022 and will grow at a rate that is financially sustainable, IAG’s CEO Willie Walsh said on Friday.

Walsh told the CAPA Global Summit in London that Level, which launched in Barcelona this year, will operate five aircraft next year, with two or three of those to be flown from outside of the Spanish city. He said the airline would get a further three to five aircraft in 2019. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Alistair Smout)