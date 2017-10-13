FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BA owner IAG interested in failed airline Monarch's Gatwick slots - CEO
October 13, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 8 days ago

BA owner IAG interested in failed airline Monarch's Gatwick slots - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG is interested in the London Gatwick slots of failed airline Monarch after it collapsed last week, IAG CEO Willie Walsh said on Friday.

“With Monarch, I think everybody’s interested in slots at Gatwick, and that would be principally our interest as well (...) If we can get more slots at Gatwick, we’ll certainly be looking for more,” Walsh said on the sidelines of the CAPA centre for aviation global summit. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

