June 4, 2018 / 2:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Air New Zealand to lease two Boeing 777s to cover for 787s with Rolls-Royce engines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 4 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd will dry lease two Boeing Co 777s to cover for 787-9s with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc engines that have maintenance issues, its chief executive said.

The compressor in the Trent 1000 package C engines is not lasting as long as expected, requiring inspections and forcing airlines to ground aircraft while the checks take place.

“Any one point in time we are planning to have between zero to two aircraft that will be cycling off to have aircraft inspections and/or maintenance,” CEO Christopher Luxon told Reuters on the sidelines of an airline industry conference.

“Therefore we will have two dry-lease aircraft we can operate so we can restore the schedule and keep our customers moving,” he said on Monday. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

