Korean Air CEO says discussions with family members about company are ongoing

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - The CEO of Korean Air said on Monday that discussions about the company with his family members are ongoing, after the sudden death of the airline’s patriarch in April.

The 43-year-old Korean Air Lines Co Ltd CEO Walter Cho, the only son of the late chairman Cho Yang-ho, assumed leadership of the country’s aviation-to-logistics conglomerate Hanjin Kal Corp.

The late tycoon died of a chronic illness just weeks after shareholders ended his 27-year tenure on the board of the airline due to perceived leadership failings. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)