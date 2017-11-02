Global air passenger traffic demand up 5.7 pct in Sept -IATA

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global demand for air travel rose 5.7 percent in September from a year earlier, the slowest growth since February as hurricanes in the United States hit travel, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

“Hurricanes Irma and Maria weighed heavily on the results, although growth already had been tapering,” IATA said in a statement.

It said airline capacity rose 5.3 percent and airlines’ load factor, which measures how effectively a carrier fills seats, increased by 0.3 percentage points to 81.6 percent. (Reporting by Stratos Karakasidis; Editing by Susan Fenton)