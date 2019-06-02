Qantas expects final purchase proposals for Sydney-London jets from Airbus, Boeing by Aug

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd has asked Airbus SE and Boeing Co to present their “best and final offer” for planes capable of flying 21-hours non-stop from Sydney to London by August, the airline’s chief executive said on Monday.

“Hopefully by the end of the year ... we will come to a conclusion one way or another,” Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told reporters on the sidelines of an airline industry conference in Seoul. “If the business case works we will put in an order.”

Qantas is aiming for the planes to be delivered from late 2022, with the first Sydney-London flights likely in 2023, he said. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)