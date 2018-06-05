FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018

Qatar Airways could face second year of losses due to Gulf crisis - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways could face a second straight year of losses in 2018 amid a regional dispute that has banned the airline from four Arab countries, the airline’s CEO said on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways has been blocked from flying to 18 cities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt since June 2017 when those countries cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha denies the charges.

The carrier made a “substantial loss” in 2017, CEO Akbar al-Baker said in April, without disclosing the size of the figure. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher, writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

