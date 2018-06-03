FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 3, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Global airlines issue warning over trade tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Global airlines issued a warning on Sunday over growing international trade tensions, saying they could damage the airline industry and the world economy.

Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents most of the world’s leading carriers, said the industry relied on open borders for the movement of goods and people.

“Any measures that reduce trade and probably consequently limit passenger travel are bad news, not only for the global economy, but it’s very bad news for this industry,” de Juniac told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual IATA meeting in Sydney. (Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.