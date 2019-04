WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Operations for Southwest Airlines Co, United Continental, JetBlue Airways Co, Alaska Air Group and Delta Air Lines Inc were impacted on Monday by data problems, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The issues affecting the major airlines stemmed from “a non-FAA flight planning weight and balance program called Aerodata” and were impacting operations “to varying degrees,” the FAA said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Susan Heavey)