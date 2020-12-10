Portugal's rescue plan for TAP eyes 2 bln euros of extra state aid, sources say

LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Portuguese government’s draft restructuring plan for ailing flag carrier TAP projects it may need around 2 billion euros of additional state aid by 2024, while thousands of jobs will be terminated to turn the airline around, three sources said.

One of the sources familiar with the document told Reuters it envisaged that TAP, which had a loss of 701 million euros in the first nine months of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic slashed its passenger numbers by 70%, should break even in 2025.

The plan still needs to be approved by the European Commission. If rejected, TAP would have to immediately repay a 1.2 billion euro rescue loan agreed earlier this year, which could lead to its insolvency.