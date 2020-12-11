Portugal's TAP needs up to 2.5 bln euros to cover funding needs, govt says

LISBON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government said on Friday ailing flag carrier TAP would need between 2.2 billion euros and 2.5 billion euros ($2.67 billion-$3.03 billion) in additional funds until 2024 to cover its financing needs that would require state guarantees.

Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos told a news conference TAP would also need to cut around 2,000 jobs by 2022 as part of a restructuring plan, which the government sent to Brussels for approval on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8250 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Catarina Demony, Editing by Andrei Khalip)