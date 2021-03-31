Jordan's state airline Royal Jordanian names Samer Majali as president and ceo

FILE PHOTO: Planes that belong to the Royal Jordanian Airlines and other companies are parked at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan February 23, 2020. Picture taken February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s board of directors of state carrier Royal Jordanian has appointed Samer Majali as President and CEO to head the company that has seen major losses from the impact of coronavirus on the aviation industry, a statement on Wednesday said.

Chairman of the majority-owned state airline Said Darwazeh said Majali, who presided over the airline between 2001 and 2009, would help the major regional carrier that has an extensive network in the Middle East surmount these “tough times”.