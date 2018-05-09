FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 3:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday said it was conducting an audit of the Federal Aviation Administration’s maintenance oversight of Allegiant Air and American Airlines in the wake of media reports of lax safety standards.

“Our objectives now are to assess FAA’s processes for investigating allegations of improper maintenance practices at two carriers, Allegiant Airlines and American Airlines,” the department’s inspector general’s office wrote in a memo.

Reporting by Alana Wise Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

