U.S. tentatively approves adding Aer Lingus to Oneworld alliance group

FILE PHOTO: An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 prepares to take off at the builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department said Monday it had tentatively approved the proposed addition of Aer Lingus to the Oneworld alliance.

Airlines that make up the alliance requested antitrust immunity to add Aer Lingus to the existing joint venture among American Airlines AAL.O, British Airways, OpenSkies SAS, Iberia, and Finnair.

The move will integrate Aer Lingus into the joint venture’s network planning, pricing and sales activities. Aer Lingus did not immediately comment.