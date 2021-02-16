Boeing backs Trump EPA airplane emissions standards amid Biden review

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co on Tuesday backed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to finalize the first-ever standards regulating greenhouse gas emissions from airplanes issued under President Donald Trump in the final days of his administration.

The largest U.S. planemaker asked a U.S. appeals court for approval to intervene on behalf of the EPA, which has been sued by 12 states, the District of Columbia and three environmental groups over the rule and are now under review by President Joe Biden’s administration. Critics say the agency should have required tougher emissions rules.