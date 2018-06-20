FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 20, 2018 / 9:48 AM / in 2 hours

Airports of Thailand approves $1.3 bln for Suvarnabhumi expansion plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Airports of Thailand’s (AOT) board approved an investment budget of 42.1 billion baht ($1.28 billion) for the expansion of Suvarnabhumi, Thailand’s main airport, the state-owned company said on Wednesday.

The sum, still subject to cabinet’s approval, will be used for the long-delayed expansion of the international airport.

AOT expects Suvarnabhumi airport, already stretched in capacity due to the country’s tourism boom, to receive 65 million passengers this year and 68 million in 2019.

It expects construction to begin next year and finish in 2021. ($1 = 32.8100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.