Airports of Thailand approves $1.3 bln for Suvarnabhumi expansion plan

BANGKOK, June 20 (Reuters) - Airports of Thailand’s (AOT) board approved an investment budget of 42.1 billion baht ($1.28 billion) for the expansion of Suvarnabhumi, Thailand’s main airport, the state-owned company said on Wednesday.

The sum, still subject to cabinet’s approval, will be used for the long-delayed expansion of the international airport.

AOT expects Suvarnabhumi airport, already stretched in capacity due to the country’s tourism boom, to receive 65 million passengers this year and 68 million in 2019.

It expects construction to begin next year and finish in 2021. ($1 = 32.8100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)