FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
AIRSHOW-AirAsia CEO shelves low-cost flights to Europe "for now"
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 20, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-AirAsia CEO shelves low-cost flights to Europe "for now"

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Budget carrier AirAsia X is giving up on the idea of low-cost, long-haul flying to Europe for now, and will concentrate on growth in Asia instead, AirAsia chief executive officer Tony Fernandes said on Tuesday.

"We looked at every aircraft, every configuration, it's coming, but for the moment they're all killing each other so we'll wait," he told Reuters at the Paris Airshow.

Low-cost, long-haul has taken off recently, especially across the North Atlantic, but there are doubts whether it can work in other regions.

"We think we have so much growth right now in Asia," Fernandes said, adding China and India were of particular interest.

"My core strategy is about connecting Asia's secondary and tertiary cities rather than going into a fight with the Arab carriers," he said, referring to the likes of Etihad, Emirates and Qatar Airways, which connect Europe to Asia via their hubs in the Middle East. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.