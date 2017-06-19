AIRSHOW-Italy's Avio to keep growing at 'robust pace' - CEO

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Italian space company Avio is on track for "robust" growth in revenues in the next two to three years, Chief Executive Giulio Ranzo told Reuters on Monday.

Ranzo said prospects for both the sector and the company were encouraging, driven by higher demand for space projects.

"Our growth will be supported by the new generation of launchers and by the demand for Vega, which is now becoming a commercial product," said Ranzo, adding a growing share of revenue would come from the Vega launch system programme.

Ranzo said the company, which has about 800 staff, would employ 50 to 70 new, highly qualified workers this year.

The group, which listed on the Milan bourse in April, last month said first-quarter revenue rose 32 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Potter)