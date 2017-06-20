FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-Avolon signs up for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, and will consider 737 MAX-10 models

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company Avolon announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, and Avolon's chief executive said he would also consider Boeing's 737 MAX 10 models.

Avolon said the order for the 75 737 MAX 8 planes was worth $8.4 billion at current list prices, and included an option for a further 50 of those aircraft.

Avolon's Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery also told reporters at the Paris Airshow that he would have a "hard look" regarding the possible orders of the 737 MAX 10 plane.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton

