2 months ago
Embraer units Savis, Bradar sign partnership with France's Thales
June 19, 2017 / 3:09 PM

Embraer units Savis, Bradar sign partnership with France's Thales

SAO PAULO, June 19 (Reuters) - Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.

Savis, Bradar, Thales and its Omnisys unit will collaborate to develop new radar solutions for the global military and civil markets and explore joint sales, the statement said, without detailing investments or potential market size. The companies announced the partnership at the Paris Airshow, the aviation industry's biggest event. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

