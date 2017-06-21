FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 2:18 PM / in 2 months

AIRSHOW-Malaysia Airlines in early talks to buy 35-40 long-range jets

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines is in early negotiations with Airbus and Boeing for the purchase of 35-40 new long-range jets, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Peter Bellew told Reuters the restructured Malaysian carrier was interested either in Boeing 787-9 or Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, but did not believe either manufacturer was yet offering the right price or delivery schedule.

Malaysia Airlines is meanwhile bringing in six second-hand Airbus A330s, which are available at attractive prices, he said at the Paris Airshow.

That comes as the airline remains short of capacity to meet its short-term needs and to meet expansion such as the availability of a second slot at Shanghai, China.

"We just need lift," Bellew said.

He was speaking shortly after agreeing to convert orders for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft into newly launched 737 MAX 10. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

