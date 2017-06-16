FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 2 months ago

AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce sees demand for mid-market jet

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a middle of the market jet, although it is not yet clear how Boeing will meet that demand, an executive said on Friday.

Boeing is studying a gap between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new mid-market airplane that could seat 220 to 260 passengers.

"There is clearly a market, the question is how do you serve it?" Eric Schulz, president of civil aerospace at Rolls-Royce, told journalists at a briefing on Friday.

He said that should Boeing decide on a mid-market jet, then Rolls-Royce as an engine maker would weigh up the opportunity.

"If there is the possibility to enter a programme, we will examine it and if the conditions are right, we will," he said.

He also added that Rolls-Royce would not rule out a return to making engines for narrow-body jets if conditions were right. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

