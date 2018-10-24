FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 4:40 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Airtel Africa raises $1.25 bln from SoftBank, five other investors

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd, said on Wednesday it raised $1.25 billion from six global investors including SoftBank Group Corp, Warburg Pincus LLC and Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.

It also said it was looking to go public on an international stock exchange.

The fundraising, through a primary equity issuance, now values the company at $4.4 billion and will be used to reduce existing debt of about $5 billion and grow its Africa operations, Airtel Africa said.

The subsequent market debut will also be used to reduce debt further, it said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy)

