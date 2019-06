June 28 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa Ltd, a unit of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd, priced its London market debut at 80 pence, at the bottom end of the expected range, its bookrunner said on Friday.

The company last week set a price range of 80 to 100 pence per share for its initial public offering. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)