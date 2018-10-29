FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 29, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Airtel Africa says IPO plans on track

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Monday said preparations for its initial public offering (IPO) are on track.

“The new board is in place with new investors’ representatives and we remain very confident about the IPO process,” Airtel Africa said, responding to media reports that had stated that the IPO would be delayed.

The telecom operator said last week that it raised $1.25 billion from six global investors including SoftBank Group Corp , Warburg Pincus LLC and Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.