May 13 (Reuters) - Telecoms company Airtel Africa on Wednesday posted 11.2% growth in full-year revenue, as more customers signed up for its mobile and data services, and on stronger activity in its biggest market Nigeria.

Revenue for the year-ended March rose to $3.42 billion from $3.07 billion a year ago, while pretax profit jumped 71.7% to $598 million, said the company, a unit of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd. (reut.rs/3ctCsO8)