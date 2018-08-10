FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 5:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Aisin expects up to 40 bln yen impact if U.S. raises auto tariffs to 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Aisin Seiki Co said on Friday it expected to take a hit of up to 40 billion yen if the United States raises tariffs on autos and auto parts.

Speaking to reporters, Aisin President Kiyotaka Ise said he expected to see an impact of “30 billion yen to 40 billion yen” ($270.39 million - $360.52 million) if new tariffs are implemented.

So far, Japan’s biggest automakers and components suppliers said they have seen limited direct impact from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, but they acknowledge they could take a significant hit if Washington delivers on proposals to hike tariffs on autos and auto parts to 25 percent. ($1 = 110.9500 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
