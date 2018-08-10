UPDATE 1-Japan's Aisin sees up to 40 bln yen impact if U.S. hikes auto tariffs

* Aisin president: Tariffs would have 30 bln-40 bln yen impact

* Dramatic tariff changes would be a concern, Aisin says

* Steel, aluminium tariffs have raised costs by around 1 bln yen (Adds details on tariff impact)

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Aisin Seiki Co said on Friday it expected to take a hit of up to 40 billion yen if the United States raised tariffs on autos and auto parts.

Aisin President Kiyotaka Ise said he expected to see an impact of “30 billion yen to 40 billion yen” ($270.39 million - $360.52 million) if new tariffs are implemented.

“Any dramatic change (in tariffs) would be a concern,” Ise said at a briefing with reporters.

Global automakers and components suppliers are bracing for the possibility of a rise in U.S. auto import tariffs, which could cloud their outlook as it would raise the cost of selling vehicles in the world’s second-biggest vehicle market.

So far, Japan’s biggest automakers and components suppliers said they have seen limited direct impact from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium, but they acknowledge they could take a significant hit if Washington delivers on proposals to hike tariffs on autos and auto parts to 25 percent.

Aisin, a Toyota group supplier which produces vehicle transmission systems, electronics and door and roof parts, has said that steel and aluminium tariffs implemented earlier this year had raised its costs by around 1 billion yen annually.

Aisin expects its half-year operating profit to rise 11 percent on the year to 120 billion yen, due largely to demand for its automatic transmission systems.

Along with other Japanese components makers, Aisin manufactures parts in the United States and other countries, and sources production materials from a range of countries. While much of their production is localised, they also export from Japan.

Toyota Motor Corp said last week a 25 percent U.S. tariff on cars and car parts would increase the cost of its U.S.-made Camry sedan by $1,800, while it would increase the cost of models imported from Japan by $6,000.

The biggest supplier to Toyota, Denso Corp, which makes components including air compressors, radiators, and electronic control units, has said it expected to take a hit of around 2 billion yen from U.S. tariffs on aluminium and steel this year, adding that this was already factored into expectations.

Tariffs on autos and auto parts would knock off up to 80 billion yen ($719 million) from its profits this year, Denso has said. ($1 = 110.9500 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)