Aixtron returns to black in Q3, raises sales guidance

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Aixtron SE, which makes equipment for chipmakers, achieved a bottom-line profit in the third quarter and raised its sales guidance for the year.

Aixtron posted a net profit of 1.1 million euros ($1.30 million) after a loss of 3.7 million euros in the year-earlier period and compared with mean expectations of a small loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were also at 1.4 million euros, compared with analyst expectations for a 0.9 million loss.

Order intake was 64.5 million euros, in line with expectations, and sales were 57.6 million, just below consensus.

Aixtron raised its 2017 order intake guidance to 240 to 250 million euros and its expectation for revenues to 220 to 230 million - both were previously in a range of 210 to 230 million. It forecast it would break even at the EBIT level.