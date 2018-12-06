UK's AJ Bell sets 160p as offer price for IPO

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Financial services company AJ Bell Plc (IPO-AJH.L) said on Thursday said it set its offer price at 160 pence per share, which would value the company at 651 million sterling ($832.30 million).

The offer will raise net proceeds of about 169.3 million stg for selling shareholders, the company said in a statement.

The UK-based company had given a price range of 1.54 stg to 1.66 stg for the offer after expressing its intention to float the company last month. ($1 = 0.7822 pound) (Reporting by Mekhla Raina in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)