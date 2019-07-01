Financials
July 1, 2019 / 10:11 AM / in an hour

UAE's Ajman Bank says it arranged $275 mln loan for Pakistan

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - UAE-based Ajman Bank arranged a syndicated financing of $275 million for the government of Pakistan in May, the bank said on Monday.

A number of banks participated in the one-year Islamic loan, which has a Murabaha structure and was solely arranged by Ajman Bank, it said in a statement.

The Pakistani government last month signed a $375 million syndicated loan with UAE banks which included conventional and Islamic tranches.

A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below