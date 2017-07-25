Akamai posts 21.5 pct fall in quarterly profit

July 25 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 21.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher costs.

The company's net income fell to $57.8 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $73.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $608.9 million.

Akamai said its costs increased 12.9 percent to $521.7 million in the quarter.

The company has been ramping up R&D spending in its network security and in cloud businesses. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)