February 6, 2018 / 9:09 PM / in 18 hours

Akamai quarterly revenue rises 7.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the company benefited from higher demand for its cloud security services.

However, the company’s net income fell to $19.1 million, or 11 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $91.6 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

The fourth quarter was impacted by a $52 million restructuring charge and a $26 million provisional charge associated with the U.S. tax code overhaul.

Revenue rose to $663.5 million from $616.1 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

