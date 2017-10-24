FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Akamai's quarterly revenue rises 6.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 8:12 PM / in 11 hours

Akamai's quarterly revenue rises 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Akamai Technologies Inc reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as demand for its cloud security solutions outweighed deceleration in its business of delivering media content through the web.

The company’s net income fell to $60.5 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $76 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $621.4 million from $584.1 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.