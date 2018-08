Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday declined to approve a drug from Akcea Therapeutics Inc and Ionis Pharmaceuticals that aims to treat a genetic disease which causes fat accumulation in the blood.

An advisory committee to the health regulator voted 12-8 in favor of the drug in a meeting held in May.