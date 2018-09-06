Akcea Therapeutics to cut about 10 pct of workforce

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Akcea Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday it planned to cut its workforce by about 10 percent after the U.S. health regulator declined to approve its Waylivra drug for treating a genetic disease that causes fat accumulation in blood.

The company said it expected to book charges of $2 million to $2.5 million in the third quarter here

The company had 100 employees as of Feb. 20, according to its latest annual filing. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)