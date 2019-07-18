Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2019 / 12:55 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Akebono Brake to receive investment for turnaround, shares soar

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects to receive investment from a corporate turnaround fund to help restructure its money-losing business and would make an official decision later in the day.

Public broadcaster NHK reported earlier that Akebono was planning to receive 20 billion yen ($185 million) in investment from Japan Capital Solutions.

Akebono said in a statement that its plans were “roughly” in line with what NHK reported.

Shares of Akebono soared as much as 43% to 166 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. ($1 = 107.8600 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by Richard Pullin)

