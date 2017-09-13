FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aker BP plans to drill 6-8 exploration wells in 2018
September 13, 2017

Aker BP plans to drill 6-8 exploration wells in 2018

OSLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Aker BP plans to drill between six and eight exploration wells off Norway next year, including four in the Barents Sea, the company’s chief executive told Reuters.

One of these will target a prospect in the southeast Barents on the maritime border with Russia, and is among the wells that the oil industry hopes could contain significant new resources.

“Yes, it can, but it also (has) quite a bit of risk,” Chief Executive Karl Johnny Hersvik said in an interview at Aker BP’s office near Oslo. “It’s an interesting prospect.”

Aker BP, which is 40 percent owned by Aker Capital and 30 percent by BP, operates the license, with partners including Russia’s Lukoil and Norway’s Statoil .

In 2017, Aker BP plans to drill eight exploration wells, including five partner-operated wells. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

